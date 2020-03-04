Betty Jean Pinnick

Betty Jean Pinnick was born Dec. 23, 1923, on the Billings Bench and moved shortly thereafter to the farm near Shepherd. Her parents, Tina Wilken and Henry Frey, were homesteaders in Hoskins Basin north of Billings. She died Feb. 29, 2020, at age 96.

She met Roy Pinnick at a dance in Shepherd and they married in 1939. In 1945, after a short stay in San Francisco during WW2 when Roy was in the US Navy, they bought a small home on Lincoln Lane in Billings Heights and were fortunate to live into their nineties at home.

Betty's memorial service will be held Thursday, March 5th at 10 a.m. at Hope Center Church at 425 S. 28th St. in Billings. The burial will be at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel.

Betty's full obituary can be found at smithfuneralchapels.com.

