Betty Joann Pease of Billings, Montana, passed away on March 4, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Betty spent the remainder of her life with her daughters, grandchildren and friend Sarah, peacefully in her home.

Betty passed away 10 days after her beloved husband, Bernard Leonard Pease. They were a true love story and couldn't live without each other. Although our hearts are hurting, we are at peace knowing Bernard waited for Betty and hand in hand they crossed together and are fishing again on the Big Horn River.

Although Betty is no longer with us, anytime we see a fish jump in the Big Horn River, smell black licorice cough drops, take a bite of a bright red tomato, or hear Patsy Cline, we will remember the beautiful mother and grandmother she was. We love you more than all the fish in the Big Horn River and all the bright red tomatoes in the garden. Your love and memories will continue to live on forever. In wild blue yonder, you are happily together again.

