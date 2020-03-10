Betty Joann Pease
Betty Joann Pease of Billings, Montana, passed away on March 4, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Betty spent the remainder of her life with her daughters, grandchildren and friend Sarah, peacefully in her home.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty passed away 10 days after her beloved husband, Bernard Leonard Pease. They were a true love story and couldn't live without each other. Although our hearts are hurting, we are at peace knowing Bernard waited for Betty and hand in hand they crossed together and are fishing again on the Big Horn River.
Although Betty is no longer with us, anytime we see a fish jump in the Big Horn River, smell black licorice cough drops, take a bite of a bright red tomato, or hear Patsy Cline, we will remember the beautiful mother and grandmother she was. We love you more than all the fish in the Big Horn River and all the bright red tomatoes in the garden. Your love and memories will continue to live on forever. In wild blue yonder, you are happily together again.
Betty's full obituary can be found at Heights Family Funeral Home www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.