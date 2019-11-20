TEXAS — Betty June Bodden, 87, daughter of the late Leon and Pauline Roberts, was born in Paris, Texas, on Sep. 15, 1932. She lived and attended school in San Benito, eventually making her way to San Antonio where she became a stock broker while in her 40's.
In 1965, Betty was united in holy matrimony to Ernest L. 'Buddy' Bodden Jr., in San Antonio, Texas, where they raised their family. In 1993, after many years of hard work, they retired to the small community of Rockport in which they lived out most their remaining years together.
Betty enjoyed reading, volunteering for the church, traveling, attending mass, and summering in Montana for over fifteen years to visit her son's children.
She departed this life on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Gulf Pointe Plaza in Rockport, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years; son, Richard (Dicki) Coffman Jr., and daughter, Nancy (Coffman) Pfeffer.
Her life will be cherished by those that survive her, her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Stephanie Bodden, and their children, Symantha, Sabrina, Tyler and Tanner; grandson, Chase Pfeffer and his wife, Karissa and their daughter, Isley; brother-in-law, Robert (Bobby) Hoffmann; as well as nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport located at 814 E. Main Street in Rockport, Texas. Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 704 Cornwall St. in Rockport, Texas, followed by funeral mass will at 10 a.m.
Interment to follow at 2 p.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Falls City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Sacred Heart School, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Harvey, 213 S. Church St, Rockport, TX 78382.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 814 E. Main St. Rockport, Texas, 361-729-2451
