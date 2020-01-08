Betty Lawrence answered Jesus’ call to come home on Jan. 6, 2020. She was born Betty Jean Davis in Oregon on Oct. 2, 1929.
She served the Lord at the church she attended for 17 years by being on several committees, including missions, where she went with her husband to Guatemala to help build a church.
Betty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill; a sister Gloria Simonsen of Portland, OR; and her two sons, Mark and Scott.
She owned the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, where she met her husband to be. Later, she became a travel agent, and went to her favorite place, Hawaii, many times.
She enjoyed life with her husband, doing things like flying airplanes, scuba diving and snorkeling, camping, and hunting. She was a better game spotter than Bill), but she never shot anything.
Betty will be extremely missed, but knowing that she is no longer in pain and misery helps.
A funeral will be held at 11am on Monday Jan. 13 at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com through ‘Our Families’.
