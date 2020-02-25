On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Betty Lou Bartz passed away at the age of 85.

Betty was born on Feb. 3, 1935 in Williston, N.D., to Leslie and Opal Beecher. She was married to Lowell A. Bartz on April 30, 1955, and was the loving mother of four children.

Betty enjoyed spending time working in her flowers and instilled a love for reading in her children.

She is survived by her brother Gayle Beecher of Battle Lake, Minnesota; her sister, SanDee Larson of Havre; her children Teresa M. Hatfield (Ken), Brian K. Bartz (Cindi), Robyn K. Bartz, and Vicki J. Williamson (Mark) all of Billings; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Yee Chuan Ang and Nurse Hillary of Billings Clinic, The Springs at Grand Park, Aspen Meadows Rehabilitation Center, Compassus Hospice, and Hanger Orthopedic.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery at 29 8th Street W. A gathering will be held after at the Red Door on Grand Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Bartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.