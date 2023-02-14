Betty Lou "Cookie" Evans passed away February 11, surrounded by family.

Betty was born in Langdon, ND on November 24, 1929 to Leland and Delima Nielsen. The family moved to Glendive, MT when she was a young girl. She graduated from Dawson County High School in 1947. Aside from spending a year in Seattle after high school, Betty lived in Glendive and worked as a Legal Secretary for Mr. Popham for nearly 20 years, an experience she spoke fondly of throughout her life.

Betty married George Evans in Glendive on June 7, 1952. They lived in Glendive until 1967 when they moved to Anaconda, Mt then to Butte Mt. They eventually made their home in Billings in 1985. They spent their early retirement years enjoying beautiful summers at Georgetown Lake.

Betty was an avid bowler, winning more tournaments and trophies than we can count. She was a remarkable bridge player and bridge partner.

She was the best Grandma spending hours with her Granddaughters baking, shopping and teaching them by example the kindness and unconditional love that she brought to us all.

Betty was a true friend to so many and will be missed by her family and friends. We are grateful for her life and the lasting love she has given us. A Life Well Lived!

Betty is survived by her Daughter, Darcee Campanella and Son-in-law, Clint Campanella, Son, Bradley George Evans, Granddaughters, Courtney (Matt) Burton, Danielle Campanella and Great Grandson, Maxwell Burton as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A special and heartfelt thank you to those at St. Johns United for their care and compassion.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date.