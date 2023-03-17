Betty M. Heinrich, 90, of Billings, MT, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 10, at Morning Star Assisted Living.

Betty was born on January 10, 1933, in Hot Springs, SD, at her parents' home. Her parents were Midget (Pond) Young and Charles J. Young. Betty was the fourth of five girls. When Betty attended Business School in Rapid City, SD, she met the love of her life, Oscar L. Heinrich (Bud). They married and had three children, Patrice, Jo (Lynn), and Oscar L. Heinrich, Jr.Bud worked for Montana Dakota Utilities Company, which allowed them to live in several towns in the MDU service area… Wolf Point, MT; Williston, ND; Billings, MT; and Bismarck, ND, before retiring to Absorakee, MT.

Betty was baptized into Christ as an infant and confirmed in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, and she remained a life-long Lutheran. For the past decade, she was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church LC-MS, in Park City, MT.

Betty maintained a very active social life. The special moments in her life were visiting and talking with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other family members. She considered all the staff and residents at Morning Star Assisted Living part of her family for the seven years that she lived there. Betty enjoyed keeping in contact with her sisters JoAnn Harnagel and Edna Gilbert, and her nieces, Barb Schuh and Bonnie Kroeger.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar (Bud); her parents; her sisters Corliss Calhoun and Bonnie Zink; and her grandson, Adam Schreibeis. The surviving family members are: Sisters: JoAnnn Harnagel, Ohio; Edna Gilbert, Texas; Children: Patrice R Wilkinson (Jack) of Billings, MT; Jo L. Schreibeis (Howard), of Miles City, MT; Oscar L. Heinrich, Jr, of Billings, MT; Grandchildren: Michelle L. Rice (John) of Miles City, MT; Kristy N. Schnetter (Bob), Billings, MT; Stephen M. Schreibeis (Charity) of Glendive, MT; and Eric Shreibeis (Tracy) of Idaho Falls, ID; and 12 great-grandchildren: Isak and Ben Rice; Aspyn, Danyel, Hayden and Grayson Schnetter; Charlie, Brody, Beau and Chace Schreibeis; and Braylon and Henley Schreibeis.

Memorial services will be held at Morning Star Assisted Living, 4001 Bell Ae in the Yellowstone Room on March 25, at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.