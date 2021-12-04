Betty Mae (Stilson) Maruska

Betty was born on Jan. 16, 1938 in Lewistown, Montana to George and Lorna (Miner) Stilson. She rode the Hanover school bus to attend elementary school at the Lincoln School, junior high at the Junior High School, and proudly graduated a Golden Eagle from Fergus High School in 1956. While in high school, she was an active member of the Glengarry Livewires 4-H Club and in 1955 had the honor of attending National 4-H Congress in Chicago. Betty went on to attend and graduate from Montana State College with a BSEd in Home Economics Education. While attending college in Bozeman, she was a member of Phi Omega and secretary of Honor Society. Upon graduation, she met Johnny Maruska of Roy, Montana and had her first date with him on New Year's Eve at the Eagles Club. They were married on May 12, 1962 in Lewistown at the First Presbyterian Church. It started to rain on that very day, and their planned honeymoon to Yellowstone National Park had to be changed to a trip to Fort Peck Dam because the highways had been washed out due to the flooding. Johnny and Betty lived and ranched on Box Elder Creek near Bohemian Corners for 53 years, where she helped with farming, stacking hay bales, calving cows in addition to making big meals for brandings and shippings. They were blessed with a son, George, in 1971. Betty and her family experienced everything from drought to grasshoppers to fire to sickness to raising over 300 chickens until she returned to teaching.