Betty Marjean Bischke passed away peacefully in her sleep July 7, 2019 in Billings, Montana. Betty was born June 1, 1932 in Larimore, North Dakota. She was the youngest of nine children born to Charles and Bertha Ouradnik. Betty spent her early childhood on the family farm outside Larimore and attended Larimore High School (go Polar Bears!).
Betty, a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1954 with a degree in Home Economics. It was at UND she met the love of her life, Jim Bischke. They married in 1954, lived in Fargo and then Minot, and soon became the proud parents of Steve, Scott, and Susie.
In 1968 Betty and Jim moved the family to Billings, Montana. They quickly became entrenched in the Montana lifestyle enjoying skiing, camping, rafting, fishing, and hunting in beautiful Big Sky country. Betty enjoyed golfing at Yellowstone Country Club, her bridge groups, sewing for her grandkids, and attending, cheering, and scorekeeping for the Bischke children’s many music and sporting events over the years.
Betty was an active member of the women's educational organization P.E.O. who recently honored her as a 50-year member, an accomplishment few attain. Betty loved attending church; she was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Billings for 51 years.
Betty maintained many lifelong friendships, including the deep friendships she and Jim formed with so many in their Billings community. She was diligent at keeping in touch with her friends and family, be they local or distant. Her Ouradnik clan was of the utmost importance to her. She frequently spoke with brothers and sisters by phone and traveled back to North Dakota for family reunions. In later years, Betty resided at West Park Village where she adored the staff and considered them her WP family. The excellent care and kindness of her WP family were, and are, greatly appreciated by Betty’s family.
Betty’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family, be it out-of-town relatives or taking care of Jim, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She relished having a house full of family and the chaos that ensued. Betty loved cooking and baking their favorite meals and sweets and was always happy to share her kitchen skills with the younger generations. But the activity was not critical; it was the time together as family she cherished.
Betty is survived by her brother Henry Ouradnik of Larimore ND, sister Louise Johnson of Fargo ND, her sons Steve (Terri) of Orlando FL and Scott (Katie) of Bozeman, her daughter Susie Iverson (Dennis) of Corvallis OR, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Charles and Bertha Ouradnik, brothers Howard, Loren, Donald, and Robert, and sisters Francis Erickson and Ethel Eastgate.
Funeral services will be held August 3 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Billings, Montana. Memorials in Betty’s honor may be made to the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund at https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-elf (mandatory fields on donation form -- IMO; Betty Bischke; Chapter AV\MT). The local chapter will be informed of all donations.
