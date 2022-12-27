 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty May Hofstad

  • 0
Betty May Hofstad

Betty May Hofstad, age 86, passed away on the morning of Dec. 26, at Billings Clinic.

There will not be a public service.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These were the most Googled health-related searches in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News