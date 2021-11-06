Betty Neuharth passed away on Oct. 28, 2021 the day before her 74th birthday. Betty was born on Oct. 29, 1947 to John and Elizabeth Neuharth. She grew up in Lavina, Montana and graduated from Lavina High School in 1966. Betty then went to Billings where she started a career with Billings Clinic that spanned over 45 years. At the time of her retirement, Betty was honored as a hardworking, dedicated employee with the distinction of being the only employee to have worked that many years.

Betty's life was spent surrounded by her faith and love of family and friends. She was a woman who lived her life with strong conviction, independence and determination tempered with a large amount of kindness and compassion. Betty loved to travel and did. Betty was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She loved her yard and all her flowers. Betty bought her home and made a good life for herself and Brenda while raising Brenda as a single parent. There was no accomplishment she was more proud of than her daughter Brenda. Betty called us all every morning to make sure all was well, something we all will miss.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Juanita and Richard Guglar, and her brother Jack Stigen. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Brenda Neuharth, sister, Bobbie (Lew) Erikson, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.