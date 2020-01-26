{{featured_button_text}}

HYSHAM — Betty Nile, age 95, of Hysham passed away on Jan 17, 2020. Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hysham. Burial will Follow at 2 p.m. in the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

