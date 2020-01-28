SIDNEY — Funeral services for Betty Norby, 94 of Sidney are at 10 A.M., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com .

Betty was very proud to be actively involved in her community. She was a Charter member of the Girard Homemakers, Sidney Sons of Norway and the Shepherd of the Valley Church. Through her membership in Women of the Moose she worked and earned the position of Montana Deputy Grand Regent. Betty served as Election Board Chairman, Chief Judge or Election Judge for primary and general elections for Richland County, for over 40 years. Her volunteer work included Red Cross Blood Mobile worker, Meals on Wheels, Richland County Council on Aging, fundraiser for American Cancer Society, and vacation Bible school. She could often be found with her best friend, Delores, preparing meals for Shepherd of the Valley events, Sidney Seniors, Christian Women’s Club, Sons of Norway, or any occasion at the Sidney Moose Lodge. Family quickly learned that to know Betty’s whereabouts on any given day you would have to know her card playing schedule. You did NOT schedule anything on those days. (including doctor appointments) She considered all of her card playing partners dear friends. Betty’s comment, ‘I never go anywhere,’ was a family joke. Her travels to see family and friends took her to Norway, Mexico, Florida, California, Arizona, South Dakota, Georgia, Boston, New York, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Portland, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Branson and everywhere in between.