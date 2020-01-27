SIDNEY — Funeral services for Betty Norby, 94 of Sidney are at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, MT.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.