Betty Offt Corneliusen went to be with her Savior and Lord on Wednesday, November 9.

Betty was born to Henry & Eugenia Offt on October 19, 1932, in Circle Montana. She was youngest of five kids and the only girl. She was raised in Glendive, Montana with her four brothers Henry, Vern, Rollin & Arthur, all preceded her in death. She met and married Raymond Corneliusen on April 6, 1953, and were married for 68 years. Raymond preceded her in death on February 5, 2022. Together they had four sons - Steven (Cheryl), Stewart (Debbie), Brian (Judi), & Rollie (Gretchen).

Betty was active in everything from her kids' school & sports, to teaching swimming lessons at the YMCA. She was an active member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church teaching Sunday School for several years and serving on several committees. She enjoyed loving on her grandkids, and great grandkids with her hugs, spending time coloring, putting together puzzles, or playing cards when they would visit. She also enjoyed the outdoors whether tending to her garden or wetting her line fishing! She enjoyed travelling with her travel partner Betty Klimper together they explored the world and created lasting memories. The activity she enjoyed most and did for 19 years was giving of herself and caring for elderly people in their homes.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to Morning Star and Compassus Hospice for the care they showed to our mother.

Betty is survived by all four sons, nine grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. Tuesday November 15, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.

Her life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday November 16, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Billings. Remembrances in her name may be given to Mount Olive Academy, 2336 St. Johns Ave Billings, MT 59102.

