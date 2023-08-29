Betty Orth Honaker
PHOENIX, AZ - Betty Orth Honaker was born January 5, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois.
At the age of 19, Betty married Carl Orth. They had four boys, Skip, Bob, Dale and Leonard. In 1963, Carl died of cancer. In August of 1974, Betty married Myrll Honaker. Myrll died in 1997.
Betty lived her remaining years in Phoenix, AZ until her death August 19, 2023.
There will be a private family memorial. Refer to Michelotti Sawyer Website for an expanded obituary
