Betty Otis

Betty Otis

BILLINGS - Betty Otis was born June 11, 1927 and passed away November 5, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th Street West, Billings, MT on Saturday, June 11th at 1:00 p.m. Interment of ashes at 3:00p.m.at Rockvale Cemetery.

