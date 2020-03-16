Betty Pilkington Small

Betty Pilkington Small, 81 of Hardin, passed away in her home with family by her side on March 11, 2020. She was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on June 19, 1938; the daughter of Harold and Grace Burns Pilkington.

She grew up in Lodge Grass and always kept strong roots there. Eventually moving to Busby where she tended the ranch and raised her three daughters.

Betty will be remembered for being an extremely social person, who never met a stranger. Her favorite moments were visiting over strong coffee when her time together with family and friends could easily last long into the evening. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook for guest. One of her greatest passions was cooking large homecooked meals for holidays and ranch events; especially during shipping and branding. Did we mention coffee? She also traveled extensively; including trips overseas to places such as Egypt, Germany, China, and she even spent a month in South Africa

She was a longtime board member for the Big Horn County Museum as well as the Jailhouse Gallery in Hardin. Betty is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.