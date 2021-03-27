Betty Rae Hay Stewart

The highlight of Mom's life was being a grandmother.

To Shanna (Brian) Zier, her first grandchild: Grandma loved you fiercely and was always your biggest fan. You are who you are because of her influence and the many experiences that you had with her. When you married Brian and brought two beautiful great granddaughters into this world, she could not wait to spend time with the girls (Madison and Eliese), her delight was to have ‘parties' on the weekends, and watch the wonder of the world through the eyes of her great-grandchildren. Great grandma could not help herself, the girls had to take a sack of treats home each time they left her house.

To Shayne (Theresa) Hinz, her amazing grandson: Grandma was there to watch you as you played sports, drove the plane ride at Disney Land, walked across the stage at your graduations, and married Theresa. She was so proud of you and your entrepreneurial drive! She did not get enough time with your little Hunter this past year with COVID in the world, her only regret!

Mom, this world is definitely a better place because of you! The wisdom you gained in your 84 years was given freely, your unconditional love came easily, and your generosity flowed. Instead of flowers, Mom would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone, and at least one nice thing for yourself every day.

Memorial at a later date.