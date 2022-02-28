 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Reid

Betty Reid

Betty Reid, age 74, died Feb. 25 in Billings after a nearly two-year fight against inoperable liver cancer.

In her final days, she was surrounded by family and the love, prayers and support from friends and loved ones near and far. The Billings Clinic inpatient cancer care staff was amazing and compassionate, earning the family's never-ending gratitude.

Vigil service details are pending. Funeral Mass will be March 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. To read the full obituary, go to dahlfuneralchapel.com.

