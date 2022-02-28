Betty Reid, age 74, died Feb. 25 in Billings after a nearly two-year fight against inoperable liver cancer.
In her final days, she was surrounded by family and the love, prayers and support from friends and loved ones near and far. The Billings Clinic inpatient cancer care staff was amazing and compassionate, earning the family's never-ending gratitude.
Vigil service details are pending. Funeral Mass will be March 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. To read the full obituary, go to dahlfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.