In Loving Memory

Betty Sue Stone Morse passed through this life in the arms of her daughter Dana on Jan. 3, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. She was 93.

Betty Sue was born in Pueblo, Colorado on Jan. 26, 1928 to Edna Elizabeth (Bennington) and Gordon Ira Stone. Seven years later, she was joined by her brother Gordon Lee Stone.

The Stones settled in Arvada, Colorado, where Betty Sue was a high school majorette with abundant energy and a head full of glorious curls. She graduated from Arvada High School at the age of 17.

Betty Sue completed one year of college before love and Robert Ray Morse took her in another direction. She and Bob were married in Arvada on Sept. 7, 1947. They were married for nearly 66 years before Bob's death in 2013.

Bob's career as a farm and ranch land appraiser eventually landed the growing Morse family in Billings, Montana, where they lived for more than 40 years. Both Bob and Betty Sue were active in their church and community, with a large circle of friends and a decades-long Dinner Club. Betty Sue was well-known for her creative and inspired dinner parties, and for the many adventures she organized for family and friends.

They embraced the Montana lifestyle with family skiing, camping, and fishing trips, a deep respect for Montana history, and an appreciation for Western art and the cultural offerings of theater and performances. Their Bluewater Creek Ranch near Fromberg, Montana was the site of many treasured memories.

As a community volunteer, Betty Sue served in the Red Cross, and was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Presbyterian Women's Association, and the Billings St. Vincent Hospital Pink Ladies. Later, she transitioned her volunteer work into a career with St. Vincent Hospital as Director of Community Relations. Once again, Betty Sue was the go-to resource for inventive and engaging community events. Betty Sue was keenly interested in ancestral lineage and spent many years documenting the family tree. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

A voracious reader and lifelong advocate of education, Betty Sue was not content with just one year of college. Determined and ambitious, she did what most housewives and mothers of her era never dreamed of doing: She went back to school. She studied late at night when the children were in bed, and was a pioneer and role model for non-traditional students. At the age of 44, Betty Sue graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Eastern Montana College, now Montana State University Billings.

Products of the Great Depression and World War II, Bob and Betty Sue were fiercely patriotic and made sure their children experienced as much of the United States as possible. Family vacations saw the Morses exploring the U.S. from coast to coast, from Hawaii to Washington D.C., from Seattle to San Diego to St. Louis, and countless stops in between.

Once the four Morse children were grown, Bob and Betty Sue embarked in earnest on their passion for travel. Over the next 30 years, they discovered the world, especially enjoying challenging locations such as China, India, Mongolia, Tibet, Siberia, Peru, and Africa. Bob and Betty Sue were intellectually curious and always ready to learn, so each trip was preceded by extensive research, study, and coursework.

Betty Sue is survived by daughters Gwendolyn Sue Nickleski (Glenn), Kimberly Jean Brooks (Dan), and Dana Lynn Wier; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other extended family; and a lifetime of friends. She is predeceased by her husband and parents; son Steven Robert Morse; and brother Gordon Lee Stone.

Betty Sue's family extends its grateful appreciation to those who have offered comfort and support in this difficult time. A family service will be held in Colorado at a later date.