Betty Wulf passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 1, 2021. Betty's funeral will be held Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Saint Bernard's Church located at 226 Wicks Lane in Billings, MT. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Billings Elks located at 934 Lewis Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Rockies, or your charity of choice. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
