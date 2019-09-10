Bettye June (Miz Bettye) Oldham Brooks, Billings, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 92 years old.
Bettye was born on July 10, 1927, to Vernon and Ruby Oldham in Petrolia, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Raymond Brooks.
Bettye married Charles Raymond Brooks on April 24, 1950 in Longview, Texas. They were blessed with two sons, Bradford Oldham Brooks and Charles Brentley Brooks.
Bettye graduated from Harding College, Searcy, Arkansas, in 1949 with a B.S. in Dietetics, and began an early career as a physician’s office assistant in Dallas, Texas. Her lifelong love of music later led her to a 30-year career as a piano and voice teacher in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Billings. She was a past president and member of the Billings Music Teachers Association. She is well remembered for her epic themed piano recitals.
In 1993, she joined her husband Charles in Charles Brooks & Associates, a firm that provided consulting services and advocacy for small businesses and local government entities. They were a well-known and hardworking team in Montana Legislative affairs.
Bettye was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, serving as a Sunday School teacher and leader in Ladies Bible Class for many years both in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Billings. Her faith in God and love for Jesus Christ were the foundation of her entire personal and professional life. Miz Bettye never met a stranger and her hospitality and concern for others was well known and a cornerstone of her faith.
Bettye is survived by her son, Bradford O. Brooks and wife Marian of Walsenburg, Colorado; and son Charles Brentley Brooks and wife Barbara of Billings; grandson, Nathaniel Bradford Brooks and wife Magon, of Tucson, Arizona; and grandson, Collin Chandler Brooks and wife Angie of Greeley, Colorado; four great-grandchildren, Sage, Autumn, Rilynn and Lucas. Bettye is also survived by her sister, Jeannie Oldham of Billings; her lifelong best friend LaVera Leopard; her beloved church family; and her many piano pupils.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Billings Church of Christ, 1220 10th St. West, Billings. A reception will immediately follow the service. Cremation arrangements have been made by Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary and Crematory.
Humble thanks to Tender Nest, Stillwater Hospice and the Billings Church of Christ for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain States Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1097, Longmont, CO 80502; or the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale at Billingssymphony.org.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bettye Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
