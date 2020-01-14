{{featured_button_text}}

GLENDIVE — Beulah June Parpart, age 88, formerly of Fort Peck, Montana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Eastern Montana Veteran's Home in Glendive. Visitation will be held from 1 P.M. until 5 P.M. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Private interment services will be held Galpin Church Cemetery in Valley County, Montana. Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Beulah Parpart, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive, Montana
221 N. Meade Avenue P.O. Box 848
Glendive, MT 59330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Beulah's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries