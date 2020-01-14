GLENDIVE — Beulah June Parpart, age 88, formerly of Fort Peck, Montana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Eastern Montana Veteran's Home in Glendive. Visitation will be held from 1 P.M. until 5 P.M. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Private interment services will be held Galpin Church Cemetery in Valley County, Montana. Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
1:00PM-5:00PM
Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive, Montana
221 N. Meade Avenue P.O. Box 848
Glendive, MT 59330
221 N. Meade Avenue P.O. Box 848
Glendive, MT 59330
Guaranteed delivery before Beulah's Visitation begins.
Tags
Find an Obituary
Submit an Obituary
The deadline to submit an obituary is 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday for publication the following day and 2 p.m. Friday for publication Saturday through Monday. We are closed on major holidays. Obituaries submitted by family members or loved ones are accepted pending proper verification of the death.
Print Ads
Sale
406-869-2000
Currently Open
Insurance
406-252-3411
Currently Open
Restaurant
Child
Other
406-656-1244
Currently Open
Sale
406-248-3641
Currently Open
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.