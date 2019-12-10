{{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Wolf Point. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at the family plot north of Wolf Point.

To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load entries