On August 18, 2019, with a bright shining star blinking in the southwest sky and a heavenly game of bingo to be played, Bev went to join her husband Ray for a new journey.
On Feb. 16, 1980, Bev married the love of her life and soul mate, Ray, and gave her children a dad who loved them all unconditionally. Bev’s love for her husband and children was no hidden secret to anybody!
Survivors include daughter, Michele Orlich of Absarokee; son, Mike Orlich of Spokane; granddaughter, Carlee Pekarski of Couer d’Alene; four sisters, one brother, four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and their children, along with numerous special friends.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Ray; her sister and brother, her children’s grandmother, her parents and adopted parents, in-laws and sister-in-law, and her beloved Two-Step Missy.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at First Interstate Bank of Absarokee (Beverly Miotke Memorial P.O. Box 480 Absarokee, MT 59001) to be distributed to area organizations, Kruizin’ 4 Seniors, Inc. and Absarokee Fire/Ambulance.
A celebration of Bev’s life along with a luncheon will be held Sept. 7, 2019, at Anipro Arena Absarokee beginning at 2 p.m. Bev will join her husband, Ray, at the Silver Star cemetery, Silver Star, MT, on Sunday Sept. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m.
