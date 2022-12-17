Beverley (Bev) Heins, age 87, passed into the loving arms of Jesus after a short battle with cancer on November 21. She was born in 1935 to Maddelin and Howard Hanson in Billings, Montana. Bev attended parochial school and Billings Central Catholic High School, where she enjoyed being a majorette and making many lifelong friends. She graduated in 1953, the year she met the love of her life, Les Heins, on a blind date. Bev attended the University of Montana until she and Les were married in June of 1955 in Billings.

Their first son, John, was born in October 1956, and Bev began a lifetime of devotion to her family. Les taught art in the Billings Public Schools while Bev was a stay-at-home mom. In February 1959, twin sons Joe and Jim arrived. In 1960, Bev and Les moved into their new home on Dallas Drive, where they remained for 30 years. In April 1962, Bev gave birth to her only daughter, Lisa.

During the 1960s, Bev enjoyed spending time camping and water skiing with her family. She was an accomplished slalom water skier. In 1971, Bev and Les purchased an acre of riverfront property on the Stillwater River between Columbus and Absarokee, Montana. This place became Bev's favorite spot on earth and became the location of many treasured family memories of camping, fishing, reading and dreaming of one day building a small cabin.

Golf became Bev's favorite activity in the 1970s, as the water skiing days ended. She and Les enjoyed many hours playing golf at Lake Hills, and later, at Laurel Golf Club. During this time, Bev began a 20-year-long career with the Billings School District, retiring in 1991 as the Principal's Secretary at Arrowhead Elementary School – a job she dearly loved.

In the late 70s, Bev participated in a Cursillo, where she encountered Jesus in a deeply spiritual way and began a lifelong personal relationship with the Savior. Bev became active in the Cursillo movement and eventually became Rectora of a weekend retreat in 1985.

In 1983, Bev's dream of building a cabin on the Stillwater property, which had expanded to two acres by this time, became a reality. Les and her sons all lovingly contributed to the construction of this cherished retreat. Between 1983 and 1995, Bev also welcomed eight grandchildren into her life, whom she loved very much! She also cherished her furry companion during these years – a cocker spaniel named Bosley. Her love affair with Cannon Beach, Oregon began during this era, and she and Les made many trips to this coast over the years to enjoy the sights, smells, sounds, breakfasts, and their favorite lodging – the Major Motel.

In 1990, Bev and Les sold their family home on Dallas Drive and moved to the Stillwater property, where they expanded the original cabin into a new 2-story home with a separate garage and shop for Les' sign painting business. The home on the Stillwater was a focal point for countless family gatherings, annual 4th of July family reunions, and great Christmas afternoons and dinners with Bev's children and grandchildren. While enjoying the serenity of living on the river, Bev created separate family history photo scrapbooks for each of her children that included many handwritten notes – these remain a precious possession of John, Joe, Jim and Lisa. Bev and Les also enjoyed regular get-togethers with a core group of cherished friends who were an important part of her life. Bev was diagnosed with a chronic pain condition during these years that plagued her for the rest of her life.

Life on the Stillwater was a special blessing to the entire family, until 2008, when health issues forced Bev and Les to sell the treasured Stillwater property, and they moved back to Billings. Settling into a comfortable patio home in Billings never filled the void of leaving the Stillwater, and a constant string of health issues for both Bev and Les made the next eight years a struggle.

In 2016, Bev and Les sold their patio home and moved into The Vista at St John's. Despite continual health crises, Bev persevered and always maintained a positive, loving outlook. Bev's inner strength and strong Christian faith were a hallmark of her character. She continued to cherish any family get-togethers that she and Les were able to attend, and from 2010 until 2022, Bev counted nine great grandchildren as special blessings in her life.

Bev is preceded in death by her parents, Maddelin and Howard Hanson, and older brother Ronald Hanson. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Les Heins of Billings; her children, John (Lyn) Heins of Broomfield, Colorado; Joe (Cheryl) Heins of Laurel, Montana; Jim (Linda) Heins of Billings, Montana; and Lisa (Jim) Koch of Kirkland, Washington; her grandchildren, Jenni (Rob) Gilson of Gillette, Wyoming; Maddie (James) Stanfield of Brisbane, Australia; Stephen Koch of Bellevue, Washington; Alice (Zac) Frank of Billings, Montana; Holly (Zach) Brehm of Billings, Montana; Jasper Heins of Columbus, Ohio; Emily Koch of Bellingham, Washington; and Anisa Heins of Boulder, Colorado; her great grandchildren Corbin, Carter, Emma, Silas, Elise, Chloe, Hayden, and Julian; and five nieces and six nephews.

A memorial service is planned for March 2023. An announcement of those details will be published closer to that date.