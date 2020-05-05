Beverley Hinrichs Altenburg

Beverley Jean Altenburg was born on March 21, 1937, to Thelma (Hanson) and Edward Hinrichs in Fargo, North Dakota. She died peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2020 at St. John's United – The Crossings, in Laurel at the age of 83.
While still in high school, Beverley met James Altenburg, the love of her life. She and James married on July 25, 1954, and together they had three children.
Beverley was preceded in death by James, her husband of 47 years; her parents; brothers Eilert Hinrichs, and Henry Hinrichs; sister Florence Miller and grandson Michael Phillips.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Greg (Kim) Altenburg of Warner Robins, Georgia, Debi (Cory) Phillips of Edgar, and Jeff (Kari) Altenburg of Three Forks; brother Edwin; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Laurel, MT.
