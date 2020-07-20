× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beverly A. Nelson Bennetts passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, at her home. She was born July 1, 1930, to Fred W. and Martha (Koenig) Beslanwitch, in Laurel, at the house of her aunt and uncle, Rosa and Robert 'Bud' Kilpatrick. The family lived in Park City until the summer of 1939, when Beverly, along with her parents and brother Roy, moved to Billings. She attended schools in Park City, Garfield, Lincoln Junior High, Senior High, and also took classes at Billings Business College.

On May 6, 1955, she married DeWayne E. Nelson. They had 3 daughters: Vikki, Patricia and Judy. DeWayne passed away on Nov. 29, 1973.

Beverly worked 29 years for Yellowstone County in the Clerk of District Court's office, half of those years as Chief Deputy Supervisor. She belonged to Global Grannies as a charter member, and she loved to travel on bus tours around the U.S. and Canada.

Gardening was a favorite pastime until she had to slow down and have less gardens. When she was younger, she made quilts for all her daughters and granddaughters with her mother's help.