Beverly Ann Kolpin, 85, of Billings died on Sept. 2, 2019, at home of natural causes. She was born July 17, 1934, to Florence (Todd) and Joseph Christensen in Woonsocket, South Dakota. She grew up in a family with six sisters and two brothers.
She was married to Normond Kolpin for 58 years until his death in 2012. Together they raised three sons, Norm Jr., Jeffrey, and Gregg, and one daughter, Penni.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Avenue North, Billings.
For a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com/family/kolpin.
