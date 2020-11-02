Longtime Billings resident, Beverly Ann McBride, age 92, died Oct. 24, of natural causes.

We remember the depth of sorrow we felt when our mother died. There was never a doubt; she was an active witness to our lives.

It was though we played our life out on a stage and our mother was the audience. She supported her children in life, and she forgave us for every mistake we had ever made.

When she left, it is as if a light has gone out. We realized that we would not see her again, till we passed to the other side.

But! We never doubt she will still be a witness to our lives, even though absent from the earth.

Her prayers for us and her continuing concern will always be there.

Beverly was born in Enderlin, North Dakota, on Dec. 17, 1927. She was the first daughter of Walter and Rose Fritz, she graduated from Enderlin High School in 1945.