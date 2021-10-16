Beverly Ann Wetzel

Bev was an excellent cook and could create a feast of a turkey big enough to feed us all along with many fabulous side dishes, plus all of her children and grandchildren's favorite sweets. After the passing of her husband Don, she was blessed by another love in life, Roy Wetzel. They married on August 20, 2004, bringing another family together with hers. They enjoyed spending the summers at The Pines in Fort Peck and visiting their children and their families.

Bev was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Glasgow for many years. She loved playing bridge and visiting with her friends. She thought about them often, right up to her last day. Bev was good at most things she did. Along with being an excellent cook and baker, she loved to craft with beads, sewing and crochet. She painted ceramics that still adorn many loved ones homes. She made those she loved many things that were beautiful and will be cherished for years to come.

Our mom, Grandma, Grandma Great and Great Great Grandma will be missed more than she could have ever imagined. She was a hero to many of us and her forgiving, loving and understanding nature will be something we will never take for granted. She was generous and kind, loved beyond words and provided us an example of how people should be. Her sense of humor will live on in all of us and because of that our family get-togethers will be full of laughter.