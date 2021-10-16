On Oct. 11, 2021, Beverly Ann Wetzel, 91, died peacefully at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, MT with her loved ones by her side.
She was born on August 28, 1930 in Circle, MT to Anfin Estrem and Beatha (Odness) Estrem. They later moved to Park Grove, MT and Bev loved her childhood there even though (as she put it) they were poor as church mice. It was a memorable time of her life, growing up with her siblings, full of mischief, laughter and life.
She was the youngest of seven children, Warren who died at birth, Myrtle, Florence, Harland, Richard and Howard (who died at the age of three). Her family moved to Glasgow when she was in Junior High and that is where she called home for the remainder of her life. She loved everything about Glasgow.
Bev graduated from Glasgow High School in 1948 and was the first in her family to accomplish that achievement. On August 16, 1948, Bev married Dale E. Farrington and together they had three beautiful children, Florann, Colleen and Dean, respectively. Her greatest joy in life was raising her children and being a homemaker. Bev and Dale later divorced.
In Jan. of 1975, Bev married Donald Gallagher and they enjoyed many years together until his passing in 1999. Through this marriage she had the privilege of being in Don's children's lives and the two families cherished the time they were able to all spend together. At Christmas time, Grandma Bev and Grandpa Don would host Christmas dinner and their home would be full of their children, grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren, creating some of the best memories they will all carry with them through their lives.
Bev was an excellent cook and could create a feast of a turkey big enough to feed us all along with many fabulous side dishes, plus all of her children and grandchildren's favorite sweets. After the passing of her husband Don, she was blessed by another love in life, Roy Wetzel. They married on August 20, 2004, bringing another family together with hers. They enjoyed spending the summers at The Pines in Fort Peck and visiting their children and their families.
Bev was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Glasgow for many years. She loved playing bridge and visiting with her friends. She thought about them often, right up to her last day. Bev was good at most things she did. Along with being an excellent cook and baker, she loved to craft with beads, sewing and crochet. She painted ceramics that still adorn many loved ones homes. She made those she loved many things that were beautiful and will be cherished for years to come.
Our mom, Grandma, Grandma Great and Great Great Grandma will be missed more than she could have ever imagined. She was a hero to many of us and her forgiving, loving and understanding nature will be something we will never take for granted. She was generous and kind, loved beyond words and provided us an example of how people should be. Her sense of humor will live on in all of us and because of that our family get-togethers will be full of laughter.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, her husband Don, Husband Roy, step-son Gary “Butch” Gallagher, Grandson Jace Campbell and Dustin Bietz (spouse of granddaughter Samantha).
Survivors include daughters Florann, Glasgow, MT, Colleen (Ronnie), Florence, MT and son Dean (Maria) in Alamogordo, NM. Grandchildren Deniel (Ryan) Laurel, MT, Ashley (Patrick), Lana (Nik) both of Missoula, MT, Samantha (Nick) in Glasgow, MT, Dominic in Alamogordo, NM and Anthony (Caitlin) in Newport News, VA. Great Grandchildren Christian (Jessica), Keagan, Kaspen, Braden, Ethan, Hanna, Aubree, Vivienne, Tayven, Oakleigh, Avalee, Kai, Emmalyn, Axton, and Hayden Dean. Bev was also a Great-Great Grandma to Adaline and Ezri. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Bev is also survived by her step-children and their families, and four nieces.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Glasgow, MT. A funeral notice will be published closer to that date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley County Community Foundation, PO Box 304, Glasgow, MT 59230. Online Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.
