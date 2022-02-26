Beverly (Bev) Cowell Enzminger passed away on Feb. 20, 2022 in her home in Reno, NV at the age of 87, with her children at her side.

Bev was the third child born to Glenn and Mary Cowell in Sidney, Montana where she grew up with her brother, Fay, and sister, Gloria. As a teenager she had a love for horses and once walked 10 miles to ride one. Beverly went to Billings to attend beauty school earning her license. She worked as a beautician at the Northern Hotel, and married Jerry Enzminger. You may remember her shop, Bev's Beauty House on 27th Avenue in Billings where Bev never knew a stranger and always had a smile and a laugh to share with her clients, operators and friends. She ran her beauty shop for 32 years, and formed close friendships with clients, and those that worked with her.

Before children came along she took flying lessons and raised and trained German Shepherd dogs. Bev continued to work when her children were born, daughter, Sherie, and son, Terry, with Jerry taking care of the kids during work hours. Bev never lost her love of horses and they moved to a small acreage in Huntley where the children grew up and they enjoyed having horses and gardening. She finally closed her beauty shop in 1991 and she and Jerry moved to Reno, NV to be closer to their children. Bev worked for JC Penney's salon and gained new clients and received many achievement awards. She later retired and enjoyed being a part of her granddaughter Misty's life, and being close to her kids. She remained in her home in Reno with Terry and Sherie providing her care though her many health struggles.

Bev is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Mary Cowell, brother, Fay and husband, Jerry. She is survived by her sister Gloria, daughter Sherie, and son Terry, granddaughter Misty, and nieces and nephews.

Dear One, we will miss you until we meet again.