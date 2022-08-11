Beverly "Bev" Knerr

Beverly Jean (Killham) Knerr, daughter of C.C. "Noisy" and Myrtle (Johnson) Killham, was born on May 25, 1942 in Lewistown, MT. Bev passed away on August 9.
Viewing will be held at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, August 14, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be Monday, August 15, 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, Fergus High School. Interment will follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Bev's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
