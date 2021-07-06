Beverly 'Bev' May Wester

Beverly 'Bev' May Wester died peacefully in her sleep with her family present in Colorado Springs, CO, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. She was 87. She was born on March 29, 1933, in Glendive, MT, to Roy and Irene (Seley) Glasscock. Bev attended Glendive schools, graduating in 1950.

She married Jerome 'Jerry' Wester on Sept. 23, 1950, and together they had seven children.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sons Bradley and infant, John; daughter Karen Pollock; grandson Philip Wester; and all of her siblings, Wilford, Pearl, Irene and Darrell.

She is survived by sons Gary (Marge), Tom, Chuck (Karla); daughter Peggy (Rod) Bremer; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass for Bev's life will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, in Billings, MT, with luncheon to follow. Private Interment will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Powell, WY. Memorials may be sent in Bev's name to the charity of your choice.