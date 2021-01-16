Beverly 'Bev' Wester

Jerry's career working with various irrigation projects brought Beverly and their children to Fallon, Worden, Fairfield and Dillon in Montana; Powell, Wyoming; and Williston and McClusky in North Dakota. Upon Jerry's and Bev's retirement, they moved to Billings, MT. Wherever they moved, Bev became involved in church and school activities, and she made life-long friends. When most of her children had grown, she began a second career as a secretary.

She began working for the sheriff of Sheridan County, North Dakota. Her adult children took delight in the fact that as his secretary, she was also fully deputized, complete with a badge and gun. (She would refer to herself as a 'Barney Fife'-type deputy and joked that she was only issued one bullet, and it --and the gun-- were always locked safely away.) Later she worked for an Attorney and finished her career working for what is now the Farm Service Association (USDA) in McClusky, a job she enjoyed not only because of her co-workers, but also because she was able to compassionately work with local farmers in tough economic times.