DAVENPORT, Iowa — Beverly Ellene (Pyatt) Javornik passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023, at Ridgecrest Retirement Village in Davenport, Iowa. She was born in Great Falls, Montana, to Otis Wayne and Verna Pyatt on April 20, 1927. She and her two sisters were raised in Belt, Montana. The family then moved to Great Falls, where Bev attended Great Falls High School, graduating in 1945. Bev attended the College of Great Falls, where she met the love of her life, Ronald Javornik. They were married in 1948, their union lasted for 68 years.

Survivors include three daughters and one son. Jeanne (Scott) Belknap, Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Michelle (Mike) Javornik Wiseman, Davenport, Iowa; Joyce (Bob Arndt) Javornik, Williamsburg, Ohio; Mark (Emlyn) Javornik, Clayton, North Carolina; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Barbara Balster, Billings, Montana, and Lois Darling, Las Vegas, Nevada. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Verna Pyatt, and her husband, Ronald Javornik.

Beverly worked many administrative assistant jobs as her family grew up. Her last position, which lasted over 15 years, was as the Head Administrative Assistant for the regional personnel office of the Bureau of Land Management in Billings.

Bev’s family was her pride and joy, she was always there to listen and provide love and support. She was active in many church and social clubs. She and Ron traveled extensively in Europe and regularly traveled to visit family and friends throughout the country.

In 2012 she and Ron moved to Davenport, Iowa, and became part of the Ridgecrest Retirement Community in Davenport. They made many new friends there before Ron’s death in 2017. Beverly lived at Ridgecrest until her passing.

