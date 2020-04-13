Beverly Jean Dunn, 73, left this world suddenly early Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at her home in Helena, Montana. Bev was born March 1, 1947 in Billings, Montana, the second of the four ‘Dunn Girls' of Evan and Mary Frickey Dunn. She graduated from Billings Senior in 1965 and worked a few years at Glendeen Nursing Home. In 1980 she started working at St. Vincent Hospital, retiring after 30 years in 2010 when she and Mom moved to Helena. She was given the nickname of ‘Sputzy' by Uncle Roy and proudly had specialized license plates ‘Sputzy'for her cars. She was a collector of many things, from beanie babies to who-knows-what. She was Mom's life-long constant companion and has taken special care of Mom the last few years.
Bevie leaves behind Mom in Helena; three sisters Irene Morgan (Ed) in Red Lodge, Diane Jurgensen in Bremerton, Washington, and Mildie Kehr (Jim) in Helena; and many loved nieces and nephews who have special memories to share.
Preceding her were Dad and brother-in-law Roy Jurgensen. Per her wishes no services are planned now. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family.
