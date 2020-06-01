Beverly Joyce (Novark) Yerger, on May 28, 2020, made her journey and heaven gained another angel. Beverly was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Hardin, Montana, to Stanley ‘Bud' and Doris (Vickers) Novark. Beverly attended Hardin High School through the 10th grade. She married Victor ‘Red' Yerger on June 9, 1948, raising their sons Dennis, Gary, David and daughter Vicki (Archie) Little and grandson Jeremy (Randi) Yerger. In 1966 they purchased Pat's Motel in Forsyth, Montana, and she lived there until 2016 when she moved to Heritage Acres in Hardin, Montana. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. In addition to her children Beverly is survived by her sister Cheryl (Bob) Hardt, brother Richard Novark, 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding Beverly in death was her husband Victor, sons Dennis and David, her parents and her brother Bernard.