Beverly Joyce (Novark) Yerger, on May 28, 2020, made her journey and heaven gained another angel. Beverly was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Hardin, Montana, to Stanley ‘Bud' and Doris (Vickers) Novark. Beverly attended Hardin High School through the 10th grade. She married Victor ‘Red' Yerger on June 9, 1948, raising their sons Dennis, Gary, David and daughter Vicki (Archie) Little and grandson Jeremy (Randi) Yerger. In 1966 they purchased Pat's Motel in Forsyth, Montana, and she lived there until 2016 when she moved to Heritage Acres in Hardin, Montana. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. In addition to her children Beverly is survived by her sister Cheryl (Bob) Hardt, brother Richard Novark, 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding Beverly in death was her husband Victor, sons Dennis and David, her parents and her brother Bernard.
Viewing will take place at Bullis Mortuary on Tuesday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beverly's funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. following her visitation. Due to COVID-19 we will be practicing social distancing and limiting attendees to 50 people for the service. Beverly will be laid to rest with a graveside committal service at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.