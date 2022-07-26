Beverly Larsen, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep next to her husband of 66 years on July 18. She was 88 years old.

Bev was born on the Stetter ranch in Belle Fourche, SD in 1934. She was the last of 12 kids. In high school she met the love of her life, Larry W. Larsen, also of Belle Fourche. They married in 1956. Bev went to Fort Collins College for a year, and then began her family.

Larry Junior was born in 1959, the same day that Larry Senior's father passed. Daughter Lori Larsen came in 1963.

Bev and her husband moved to Billings, MT in 1962 after Larry finished his Civil Engineering degree. Bev and Larry made a life in Montana. Larry's career as a civil engineer took them around the state and around the world. For a time, Bev and Larry lived in the Philippines and eventually moved to Ennis, MT in 1994. There, they operated the Economy IGA with their son and family for 15 years. Bev worked in the store and supported her husband, who was on the City Council.

In 2009, the family returned to Billings where Bev continued to be supportive of her husband, children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in her death by her parents, Nick and Ida Stetter, and her 11 siblings. She remained closest to her nieces, Betsy and Nancy. There were, of course, many more.

She is survived by her husband Larry of over 65 years. She is loved by her daughter Lori and son-in-law Andrew; son Larry & Laura; and former daughter-in-law Sheila; grandchildren Austin, Zach, Lauren (husband Elliott), and Skylar; and her great-granddaughter Eloise Mae McGill arrived on June 20.

Bev will always be remembered for her kind heart, devotion to family and generous spirit. She took care of those around her for generations and will be remembered and loved by many.

A celebration of her life will be planned this fall.