Beverly Lucille (Garver) Siddoway

A beloved and caring wife, mother, sister and friend passed away at her home in Belgrade, MT on Sept. 25, 2021 under the care of her son Tom. Bev's three other sons were in the home visiting just hours prior to her passing in the early morning hours of Sept. 25. Beverly was born March 6, 1929 in Los Angeles, California. The family home was in St. Anthony, Idaho. Bev was born to Bessie Sara (Clark) Garver and Earl Raymond Garver. She graduating from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. She then attended nurses training at St. Benedict's Hospital in Ogden, Utah and graduated as a Registered Nurse.

Bev later met Francis "John" Holley Siddoway of Teton, Idaho, fell in love and married in Dec. of 1953. They raised four sons - Jon, Michael, Paul and Tom. The family moved to Sidney, MT in 1963 where John was named the Director of the newly created USDA-ARS Research Center. Beverly was a homemaker and worked many years as a Registered Nurse at the Community Hospital in Sidney. Bev was well-known in the community as a loving and hard-working nurse and was recognized for her care with special awards from the hospital staff.