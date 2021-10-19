Beverly Lucille (Garver) Siddoway

A beloved and caring wife, mother, sister and friend passed away at her home in Belgrade, MT on Sept. 25, 2021 under the care of her son Tom. Bev's three other sons were in the home visiting just hours prior to her passing in the early morning hours of Sept. 25. Beverly was born March 6, 1929 in Los Angeles, California. The family home was in St. Anthony, Idaho. Bev was born to Bessie Sara (Clark) Garver and Earl Raymond Garver. She graduating from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. She then attended nurses training at St. Benedict's Hospital in Ogden, Utah and graduated as a Registered Nurse.
Bev later met Francis "John" Holley Siddoway of Teton, Idaho, fell in love and married in Dec. of 1953. They raised four sons - Jon, Michael, Paul and Tom. The family moved to Sidney, MT in 1963 where John was named the Director of the newly created USDA-ARS Research Center. Beverly was a homemaker and worked many years as a Registered Nurse at the Community Hospital in Sidney. Bev was well-known in the community as a loving and hard-working nurse and was recognized for her care with special awards from the hospital staff.
After her husband, John, died in 1984, she moved to Belgrade, MT to be closer to family and her childhood home in southeastern Idaho. Bev worked as a nurse at the Churchill Retirement Home for many years providing quality care to patients at the end of their lives. She was an exceptional gardener and loved all of the wildlife that visited her yard.
Bev's four boys thought she was the best Mom in the world, and carry her mighty lessons of kindness and love into all of their days!
She was preceded in death by her husband John, an infant brother Earl Garver Jr., a brother Paddy Ryan Garver, and a sister Connie Marie Van Hook.
Survivors include her sons Jon Garver (Ennis, MT), Michael Frank (Colorado Springs, CO), Paul Ryan (Butte, MT) and Tom Benedict (Belgrade, MT). Bev is also survived by her sisters Joan Clark Thornton (Douglasville, GA) and Madeline Carol Garver (Denver, CO), grandsons Jacob and Nicholas and granddaughter Megan (Paul and Mary Ellen) and Britt (Jon). Bev had three great-grandchildren, Ryan River, Hunter Beverly and Millie Mae.
Bev has donated her body to the WWAMI medical school program at Montana State University where it will be used to educate first-year Montana medical students.
Rest in peace dear wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, nurse and friend!
A memorial donation in honor of Beverly Siddoway can be made to the Montana Audubon Society at the following email address: mtaudubon.org or by mail to: Montana Audubon, PO Box 595, Helena Montana 59624.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
