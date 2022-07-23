Beverly Pulver
Beverly was born in Hardin, Montana on May 11, 1936 to John and Florence Butkay and passed away on June 25, 2022 in Forsyth. The oldest of four children, her siblings are Jerry Butkay, Kay O'Donnell and Gloria Bigelow. Bev spent time in Billings, Bridger, Hysham and Arizona. She enjoyed baking, gardening, camping and fishing.
She loved her friends and family including numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Scott (Ellen) Brodston, Rick (Heidi) Brodston and family, Brother Jerry (Neita) Butkay, Her special niece Laurie Butkay-Perry (family) and stepdaughter Vaunda Brodston Thibault (family).
Preceding her in death were husbands Bob Brodston Sr. and Howard Pulver, her son Bob (Judy) Brodston, sister Gloria Bigelow and her stepdaughters Darla Enos and Deborah Barcraft. Cremation has taken place and there is no memorial service planned at this time.
