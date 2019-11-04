{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly Smith died unexpectedly on Oct. 29, 2019. She was born to Fredrick H. and Edyth (Kingston) Smith on April 8, 1937 in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Through her father, she was a descendant of seven people who arrived in America in 1620 on the Mayflower. After graduating high school, she moved to Montana with her widowed mother. She attended Montana State College in Bozeman and then worked for Northwest Airlines in Chicago, Seattle and for most of her career, in Billings. She enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, backpacking and skiing. She was a long-time member of the Red Lodge Mountain ski patrol. An adventurous woman, she traveled the world visiting many countries including Hong Kong, China, Spain, Ireland, England, France, Austria and Germany. One of her proudest feats was to successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. After retiring, she volunteered at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Her spirit and independence inspired the younger women in her family. She hoped to be remembered as a kind person who respected others. 'I’ve had a great life.'

She is survived by three nephews, one niece, three great-nieces, one great nephew and her cat. A private remembrance will be held at a later date.

