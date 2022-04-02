Bill 'Boats' Shipp

Boats was born in Denver on April 2, 1953 and sadly left us on Feb. 7, 2022. His mom, Tek, hauled Boats to Billings by train in 1956 which was his home (not the train – Billings) until he passed. Bill loved his place on Avenue C.

Bill attended Lincoln Junior High and then Billings Senior from 1968 to 1972 (Old Dog). While at Senior, he played center for the Broncs and was a proud member of the “Hamburger Squad.” Boats worked at Bob's IGA, played softball, fished, and enjoyed Saturday Night Live.

What a great smile and imagination – couldn't have had anything to do with our mindless social gatherings on the Rims and valleys. “Just one step over the line.”

Your friends lost a great one. SAIL ON, BOATS.