Bill 'Boats' Shipp

Boats was born in Denver on April 2, 1953 and sadly left us on Feb. 7, 2022. His mom, Tek, hauled Boats to Billings by train in 1956 which was his home (not the train – Billings) until he passed. Bill loved his place on Avenue C.
Bill attended Lincoln Junior High and then Billings Senior from 1968 to 1972 (Old Dog). While at Senior, he played center for the Broncs and was a proud member of the “Hamburger Squad.” Boats worked at Bob's IGA, played softball, fished, and enjoyed Saturday Night Live.
What a great smile and imagination – couldn't have had anything to do with our mindless social gatherings on the Rims and valleys. “Just one step over the line.”
Your friends lost a great one. SAIL ON, BOATS.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.