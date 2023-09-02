Billie Gardner Carr, Sr., age 99, passed away peacefully August 20, 2023, at Skyline Heights Nursing Home.

He was born in Wilsall, Mt, the only child to Wayne and Fern Carr.

His early years were spent on the family ranch at the head of the Shields River, he spoke often of his days there and Horse Camp. The early school years were spent in Wilsall, finishing up high school in Bozeman.

In the summer of 1942 he worked near Cody, Wyoming, on the Heart Mountain Relocation Center. After finishing high school, he was drafted in to the U.S Army where he served in World War ll with the 87th Infantry Acorn Division. On the afternoon of January 9, 1945, he was wounded at Saint Hubert, Belgium, earning him a Purple Heart. After spending many months in Hospitals in France, he was able to come back to the U.S on a Hospital Ship.

During his rehabilitation he was sent to California where his Parents had moved to Santa Anna. With his help, they built a Chicken Egg Ranch on their property. After many odd jobs and helping his parents, he came back to Montana. Bill went to work for the Haynes Family that owned and operated many photography and gift shops in Yellowstone Park. This is where he found his passion for driving delivering goods to all store locations in Yellowstone.

In the fall of 1950, he married Phyllis Miller of Wilsall, with Daughter Linda and Son Bill Jr (Butch) they lived in Billings. Dad was very proud of his truck driving days working for many companies such as Midwest Coast, Consolidated Freightways, Northwest Freightways, and Garrett Freight Lines. Phyllis and Bill and owned and operated Arrowhead Transportation through 1978. They specialized in hauling general freight and U.S. Mail. For a short time, along with his father Wayne, they operated Bills Mobile Home Supply in Billings.

He later married Barbara Gardner in Red Lodge and gained her family with Eddy, Sheri, and Scott.

Switching gears completely he started a new career with Olcott Funeral Home. He spent the next twenty years helping people working with Smith Funeral Home.

He later married Nicky Buchholz and extended his family with her two daughters. Shawna and Josh Michelena, with children Kamryn, Dellana, and Jorgen of Banner, Wyoming. Dana and Todd Wagner with their children Madison and Riley.

The happiest we ever saw Dad is when he moved to Swan Lake to be with his beloved friend Helen Metier until her passing in 2002. Bill later relocated back to Laurel and lived with Bill Jr. and Bonnie.

Dad is proceeded in death by his parents and granddaughter Holly LeMoine.

He is survived by daughter Linda LeMoine of Billings, granddaughter Leisa, great -grandchildren Ashley Watson, Seth Watson, and Brianna Sarfield. Also, great-great-grand son Jonah Leedy.

Also survived by Bill and Bonnie Carr Jr. of Laurel, grandsons Christopher and Nicholas (Eva) and great-grandsons Riley and Logan.

A graveside service will be to honor his Military Service at the Veterans National Cemetery in Laurel Montana September 7th at 11:00.