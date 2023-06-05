Billie Lou Arnott Long time rancher, dear mother, cherished friend, proud American citizen and joy to those that knew her, Billie Lou (Barnard) Arnott, 93 passed quietly at her home, Friday June 2, 2023 at Sapphire Village.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023, 2 p.m. at the Hobson Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Utica Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Utica Hall.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Billie Lou's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
