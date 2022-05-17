Billie Thomas Daniel

Billie Thomas Daniel, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by family at her home in Flippin, Arkansas. She was born on July 19, 1930 in Memphis, Texas, to the late W.O. and Stella Thomas.

Billie attended Sudan High School, Sudan, Texas, Northeast High School, Kansas City, Missouri, and Flippin High School, Flippin, Arkansas, graduating in 1948. Billie met Gene Daniel, marrying soon after at her family home in Flippin, on September 9, 1951.

Billie and Gene moved numerous times in their marriage, to many states throughout the South and Southwest, including Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Colorado, raising their three children along the way. In 1986 they retired back to the Ozarks to the cabin that her father had built in the 1940s, and the place of their wedding, the Thomas homestead in Flippin. During their retirement, and after remodeling their "new" home, they enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, bee-keeping, gardening and learning how to catalog the church library. Billie also became a Mary Kay skin care consultant and enjoyed latch hook rug making. They made several trips as well, often dropping in on their kids.

Billie is survived by her daughter Michella Xiques (Ray), son Marik Daniel (Christina), grandchildren: Jackie Daniel, Stacey Pearson, Amanda Howard, Jacob Yancey, Linda Gilbert, Jenisia Daniel, Michael Xiques, Toryn Daniel, Benjamin Xiques, twenty great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 56 years Gene, infant child Cara Lee, son Michael Gene, and sisters: Letha Gordon, Emma Deutsch, Zola Mae Cobb, Wrenva Potts, and Imogene Hairston.

Knowing her desire to be with Jesus, we can stand assured that although our hearts are broken, we will be with her in eternity because of Christ's provision through His death and resurrection.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 19, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Flippin, with Bro. Steve Martin officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00-1:00.

Burial will follow at Flippin Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Lindsey officiating.

Pallbearers will be Marik Daniel, Ray Xiques, Jacob Yancey, Michael Xiques, Toryn Daniel, Benjamin Xiques and Dallas Forbes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Library Ministry of First Baptist Church Flippin, or Elite Hospice.

Memories of Billie and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.