Billy Melvin Drain, aged 85, of Billings, Montana, passed away at his home on April 30, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1937, in Stillwater County, Montana, the youngest son of Henry Sr. and Melvia. Billy graduated from Columbus High School in 1955 and worked at the grocery store in town and worked various other jobs before joining the United States Navy in the fall of 1955. He served on the Burton Island Ice Breaker (Navy) and later worked for the Sacramento Bee before attending barber school in Seattle, WA. He owned Rims Barber Shop and continued to work as a barber for over 50 years, even after retirement.

Billy and Carol were married on August 20, 1961, in Absarokee, MT. They settled in Billings, MT, where they raised their three children. Billy was a past Master of Lavina Masonic Lodges and a member of the Billings Heights VFW.

Billy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol, his children Belinda of Billings, MT, Kelly (Tina) of Billings, MT, and Erika of Sitka, AK, his grandsons Karson (Mellisa) of Watford City, ND, Colton (Emily) of East Hampton, CT, granddaughter Kaleigh of Billings, MT, step-grandsons Daniel and Niklas of Billings, MT, great-grandson Rorik Henry, and brother Clyde of Lovell, WY, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Sr and Melvia Drain, sisters Ruth (Drain) Lowe and Peggy (Drain) Pratton, and brother Henry (Hank) Jr.

A graveside memorial will be held on June 13, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus, Montana at 10 a.m. The reception/celebration will be held at Tiny''s Tavern Patio from 1-4 p.m. Billy cherished his friends and family from his barbering days, camping trips and family BBQ's at home.The family would like thank St. John's United Home Health and Hospice care for their special care and concern.

The family would like to thank Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory for providing services. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. John's Hospice Care https://bityl.co/IZrg to the VFW https://bityl.co/IZrX