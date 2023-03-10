Billy Ray "Bill" Weis, 69, of Billings, passed away on February 25.

He was born August 8, 1953, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Ester and George Weis. He was one of eleven children.

Bill owned and operated his own steel fabrication business called Mammoth Erection. He was known by many and loved by all.

Bill is survived by his wife Michelle, siblings Patsy, James, Darlene, Gerald, Steven, Nancy, Daniel, and Charlene, other people he considered family, Judd Norman, Robbie Gunderson, Kyle Weedren, Deke Purinton, Bayle Browning, Audra Bauer and children, Nicole Oswiler, Bill Kronmiller, Phil and Julie Corley , Calvin Oddle and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Theodore and sister Dixie.

A memorial service will be held at Chapel Of Hope, 2425 U.S. Highway 87 East, Billings, Montana Saturday March 11, at 1 p.m. with reception to follow.

Memorials can be sent to Chapel Of Hope.