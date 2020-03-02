Billy Richard Wilkins, 86, of Billings passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

He was born on May 15, 1933 in Atoka, Oklahoma, the son of Hardy E. and Velma S. Wilkins.

He graduated from Chickasha High School and joined the U.S. Air Force where he was sent to a satellite base in Cut Bank, Montana, where he later met Wilma. Bill was married to Wilma Demaree on January 29, 1954 in Ada, Oklahoma. Bill was also stationed in Japan and then in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he was discharged in 1956.

After serving in the military, he attended Montana State University for Business Administration. Bill and Wilma moved to San Diego in 1958, where he managed Safeway stores. In 1974, they returned to Montana and bought a grocery store in Gardiner. They went on to purchase grocery stores in Big Timber and Worden and returned to Billings in 1984 where they retired in 1985. They sold the Worden store in 1989.

Bill enjoyed golfing, woodworking, tending to his roses, and spending time with his family and friends. He showed us all how to work hard and live a good life. He always gave the best advice, showed us how we deserved to be loved, and what a marriage should be.